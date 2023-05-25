Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Russelectric Offers Prime Power Systems

May 25, 2023
Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, offers its Prime Power Systems, which are used for automatic operation of on-site power generators to serve a facility’s entire load. The Prime Power Systems are used as the primary source of power to a facility. Generator paralleling controls provide active synchronization and soft loading control of the engine generators based on load demand.
All Russelectric Prime Power systems are UL listed, offer programmable logic controller (PLC) system controls, and are supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)-capable.
In prime power applications, engine generators are run in response to the connected load. If load increases to a predetermined level, the Russelectric Prime Power System automatically starts additional generators, synchronizes them to the generator bus, and shares the load with the running generators. If load decreases to a predetermined level, excess generators are automatically removed from the bus and shut down, returning them to automatic standby status.

