Leading AMR Provider, Robotize, Launches Two New Products At LogiMAT 23

The perfect entry-level autonomous mobile robot

The new GoPal E22 AMR supports a payload of up to 500 kg/1,100 lbs. and will become the smallest robot in Robotize’s range of AMRs, which includes the GoPal E24 (1,000 kg/2,200 lbs) and the GoPal E24W/U24W (1,200 kg/2,640 lbs.).

Anders Pjetursson, CEO at Robotize, said: “We have received many requests for an updated entry-level AMR, and we believe that the GoPal E22 is the perfect entry point for manufacturers and warehouses looking to move into the future of automated pallet transportation. And just like the rest of our robots, the GoPal E22 can be quickly deployed and scaled at the customer’s own pace.”

Innovative mobile lift station

The new Mobile Lift Station not only makes palletizing easy and safe, but also mobile. During palletizing, the design allows for easy and safe access to the pallet, as well as allowing the pallet height to be continuously adjusted from a height of 380 mm/14.9 in to floor level – ensuring continuous optimum ergonomic working height.

And, as the name implies, the innovative design makes the lift station mobile, which means that it can be quickly moved to another part of the work floor - with or without payload (max. 300 kg/660 lbs.).

Anders Pjetursson, CEO at Robotize, said: “We are thrilled to present this really one-of-a-kind mobile lift station. There is currently nothing quite like it on the market. It’s an elegant solution, which is set at an attractive price point.”