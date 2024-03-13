Seegrid debuts latest lift AMR

Seegrid Corp., the makers of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for material handling, has debuted its latest lift AMR, the Palion Lift CR1, at MODEX 2024 booth #C7685. The Palion Lift CR1 boasts a 15-foot lift height and a 4,000-pound payload capacity. Its technology offers a flexible and scalable solution to meet the diverse needs of modern facilities.
Other key features of Seegrid’s Palion Lift CR1 include:
“This addition to our already-proven AMR fleet opens up new possibilities for our customers’ autonomous material handling needs and enables them to unlock the full potential of their operations,” said David Griffin, chief sales officer, in a release. “I am confident that the Palion Lift CR1 will revolutionize the way our customers approach overall material handling and buffer management automation within their facilities.”
