RHENUS USA EXPANDS LOS ANGELES BRANCH

The new branch is strategically located one mile from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and near two of the largest and busiest ports in the United States - Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach. “Our office relocation and expansion reflect our successful growth efforts in the USA and position as a leading global logistics provider. As our client volume increased, our team also expanded," said Christian Ryser, Chief Executive Officer of Rhenus USA.

The new Los Angeles office space will continue to strengthen Rhenus freight forwarding services by supporting the import trade lane from Asia into the West Coast and air exports into Europe. Therefore, enhance rapid growth and customer demands across the country and increase Rhenus worldwide network. “The new office relocation and our additional team of experts will continue to improve and strengthen our import and export gateway operations, especially our air freight and LCL consolidations to and from the transpacific market,” adds Jana Schebera, Regional Director West Coast, Rhenus USA.

The West Coast accounts for more than 50 percent of all U.S. cargo volume. This new expansion, along with the other USA branches, will amplify air, ocean, Road, customs brokerage, warehousing, and project cargo services and further grow Rhenus capabilities in twelve western states such as Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, and Washington. Rhenus presence on the west coast will continue to offer new and current customers to meet their increased demands through Rhenus supply chain management solutions for various sectors, including food, automotive, healthcare, e-commerce, aviation, and renewable energy industries.

Following California's recent zero-emission regulation for heavy-duty trucks approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to cut pollution, Rhenus Los Angeles branch has partnered with its biggest drayage carrier, which will receive its first six EV trucks over the next year and will then be able to offer shorter-distance deliveries using EV trucks in Los Angeles County. Rhenus is committed to driving sustainability through eco-friendly transportation solutions and will continue to partner with progressive carriers and suppliers across the whole U.S. to provide emissions-reduced transport solutions to their customers and comply with different state regulations in the future.