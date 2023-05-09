CPC Logistics’ Ron Mahar Inducted into NPTC Driver Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, May 9, 2023 — CPC Logistics truck driver Ron Mahar, who is assigned to drive for Walgreens in Houston, Texas, has been inducted into the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Driver Hall of Fame. NPTC is the only national trade association in the United States exclusively dedicated to representing private fleets.

Each year the NPTC Driver Hall of Fame inducts only four drivers from across the United States who have demonstrated a lifetime of excellence on the highway, in their company and in their community. To qualify, drivers must have a minimum of 3 million miles, 20 years or 50,000 hours of driving; no preventable accidents; and be regularly employed or leased full-time at an NPTC member company and actively driving at the time of induction.

“It’s nice to be recognized for doing my job,” Mahar said. “My philosophy has always been to do the best job I can do and with integrity. I try my best to do it right even when no one is watching.”

CPC Division Manager Richard Jones has worked with Mahar for more than 15 years. “Ron is the ultimate professional,” Jones said. “He is very good at what he does—he has even taught me a thing or two—and he is always willing to share his knowledge with the younger generation of drivers coming into the industry.”

Mahar has been a professional driver since 1972 and employed with CPC since 1989. He appreciates the work-life balance, stability and flexibility CPC Logistics offers its drivers. “I enjoy my job,” Mahar said. “I like that I am home almost every night, and I still get to do all the driving I want. Plus, I’ve worked with some wonderful people at CPC and Walgreens over the course of my career.”

Since the program begin in 1987, NPTC has honored 140 drivers from a broad spectrum of the nation’s top private truck fleets. Including Mahar, 12 truck drivers from CPC Logistics have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. CPC’s ranks also include 104 NPTC Driver All-Stars and more than 155 drivers who have driven 1 million miles or more without a preventable accident.

Mahar was inducted into the Hall of Fame at NPTC’s Annual Education Management Conference & Exhibition May 7-9, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

“Ron has always approached his work with a smile and a laugh,” Jones said. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”

