CPC Logistics’ Stuart Shuck Inducted into NPTC Driver Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, May 6, 2024 — CPC Logistics truck driver Stuart Shuck, who is assigned to drive for John Deere in Davenport, Iowa, has been inducted into the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Driver Hall of Fame. NPTC is the only national trade association in the United States exclusively dedicated to representing private fleets.

Each year the NPTC Driver Hall of Fame inducts only four drivers from across the United States who have demonstrated a lifetime of excellence on the highway, in their company and in their community. To qualify, drivers must have a minimum of 3 million miles, 20 years or 50,000 hours of driving; no preventable accidents; and be regularly employed or leased full-time at an NPTC member company and actively driving at the time of induction.

“I was surprised to find out that I was being honored in this way,” Shuck said. “It’s a big deal, but to me, it means that I am doing my job, and I am doing it right.”

CPC Operations Manager Kevin Adams has worked with Shuck for seven years. “Stuart is everything you could ask for in a professional driver and more,” Adams said. “He is dependable, consistent, knowledgeable and always puts safety first.”

Shuck has been employed with CPC for 26 years and has driven 3,042,696 miles without a preventable accident. He appreciates the stability, flexibility and work-life balance CPC Logistics offers its drivers. “At CPC you always get your paycheck on time, you get to spend more time at home, and they give you good time off,” Shuck said.

Since the program began in 1987, NPTC has honored 152 drivers from a broad spectrum of the nation’s top private truck fleets. Including Shuck, 13 truck drivers from CPC Logistics have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. CPC’s ranks also include 104 NPTC Driver All-Stars and more than 155 drivers who have driven 1 million miles or more without a preventable accident.

Shuck was inducted into the Hall of Fame at NPTC’s Annual Education Management Conference & Exhibition April 21-23, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

“Beyond his impressive driving record, Stuart is a genuinely great person,” Adams said. “He goes out of his way to help anyone who needs it, from his fellow drivers to the John Deere team.”

