3PL Holman Logistics launches investment arm for logistics tech startups

Third-party logistics provider (3PL) Holman Logistics today said it has launched an investment arm to back early-stage companies in the logistics technology space.

The new entity, Kent, Washington-based Holman Logistics Ventures LLC, said one of its first moves was to help finance the venture capital-backed technology company Fulfilld.

Denver-based Fulfilld says its intelligent warehousing software product is the first warehouse management system (WMS) to be built from the ground up with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as integral parts of its architecture, location-awareness, and connected systems orchestration.

According to Fulfilld, its software directs where product is stored in the facility, decides where to pull product from for outbound orders, and directs all of that to the right machine at the right time, whether that machine is operated by automated guided vehicles (AGVs) or autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) or by a person using material handling equipment (MHE).

"We want Holman Logistics to continue to be a place where people can learn and improve themselves, and we also recognize that bringing the best in technology can help us maintain our best-in-class safety and productivity metrics," Holman President Brien Downie said in a release.