Transship Launches Platform to Revolutionize International Shipping

[Chicago, IL], May 2, 2023 – Transship, a discount automated freight forwarding platform specifically designed for international shipments of perishable goods, has launched its flagship software product. The Transship platform includes features and capabilities to simplify the shipping operations of both current customers like UNFI, Midamar Corporation, and FirstFruit Marketing and future customers with faster and easier access to key information, along with a completely new look.

“We know the shipper’s pain first hand because we have lived it and experienced it,” said Amit Hasak, CEO and founder of Transship. “We have over 40 years of combined experience in this industry and developed Transship as a long overdue - and affordable - solution to the problems of inefficiency and lack of transparency plaguing traditional freight forwarders. Transship is the world’s first discount freight forwarder.”

The platform introduces the capability for customers to share limited information with the consignee. The consignee is able to track the shipment, but the shipper is able to keep other details, such as pricing and any confidential information, private.

Shippers also have access to trade financing, surveyor claims and cargo and liability insurance. Internally, the Transship team collects data on shipments to better track which are the cheapest, fastest and most reliable shipping lanes so the shipper can prioritize those factors when searching for the shipping parameters that are most important to them. Customers and shippers can also search for shipping rates on demand directly on the platform, which provides instant rates and bookings.

The platform’s layout is intuitive, user friendly and ultimately more efficient for users across all industries, not just perishable goods. Customers will be able to track shipments in real time and view vital information with just a few clicks.

“Throughout my 15 years in this industry, I never had anything comparable to Transship at my disposal,” added Marcelo Oliveria, COO of Transship. “This platform is a game changer: the transparency, visibility and efficiency makes customers’ lives that much better, and from a freight forwarder operational perspective, it’s revolutionary.”

About Transship

Transship is an end-to-end SaaS platform that is introducing automation and real-time data to the freight forwarding industry. Leading with efficiency, transparency, and simplicity, Transship supports all transatlantic logistical needs in the shipping of perishable goods. By leveraging vendor relationships and implementing automation, Transship is driving innovation in the supply chain. The intuitive software solution guarantees the best pricing from the most reliable sources, enabling Transship to revolutionize the way shipments are handled and processed. Learn more at https://www.transship.net/

