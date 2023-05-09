Logistics Gives Back: May 2023

Chapman Freeborn, a global air charter specialist and part of Avia Solutions Group, has chartered numerous flights from across the world to deliver humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in February. The company reports that it successfully chartered aid flights to the affected regions from the U.S., UAE, Germany, Spain, Belgium, India, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Singapore, and the Philippines.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 17, FedEx Corp. donated $50,000 to World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides meals to victims of humanitarian, climate, and community crises. FedEx also reports it has exceeded its “50 by 50” goal to help 50 million people by its 50th birthday.
Sea, land, and air services provider CMA CGM mobilized its logistical expertise in February to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The company made a CMA CGM A330-200F cargo aircraft available free of charge to transport a field hospital from Paris to Gaziantep airport in Turkey.