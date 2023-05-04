Clearing the roads

Increasingly erratic weather patterns have been snarling transportation operations this past year—for instance, think of the 50-plus feet of snow that fell on California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, breaking a 40-year record.

Now thousands of public works “snowfighters” from across North America are getting specialized training in infrastructure best practices and the latest winter maintenance solutions. More than 2,000 workers gathered this April in Omaha, Nebraska, for the American Public Works Association (APWA)’s annual North American Snow Conference.

This year’s show attracted visitors from locations as disparate as Helsinki, Finland, and Los Angeles County, California, who gathered to share their experiences and techniques used in different geographic locations. Activities included a panel discussion on fleet management, supply chain, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and the future of fleets.