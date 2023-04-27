Lincoln Property Co. Begins First Las Vegas Ground-Up Industrial

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, April 27, 2023 – Lincoln Property Company’s Southwest division, LPC Desert West, has broken ground on Windsor Commerce Park, an eight-building, 86-acre Class A industrial project and LPC’s first-ever ground-up industrial endeavor in the state of Nevada.

The project, which totals 1,585,440 square feet, is scheduled for completion during the third quarter of 2024. It adds to more than 4.5 million square feet of industrial space that LPC already owns and manages in Nevada.

“Las Vegas has enjoyed tremendous industrial growth over the past decade and continues to experience historic demand from a wide range of industries,” said LPC Senior Executive Vice President David Krumwiede. “We’re very excited to deploy our ground-up development expertise here, knowing the track record that our Class A projects in elevating an area’s industrial inventory, attracting first-rate businesses and generating high-quality new jobs.”

Windsor Commerce Park is located directly across the street from North Las Vegas Airport, on the northeast corner of Carey Avenue and Simmons Street. Named after the adjacent Windsor Park residential community, the project is expected to generate over 1,500 new local jobs.

Kevin Higgins, Garrett Toft, Jake Higgins and Kelsey Higgins from CBRE are the project’s exclusive leasing brokers.

“CBRE is excited to work with LPC on Windsor Commerce Park. This multi-building project will provide the ultimate flexibility for tenants in the market and will have the ability to service much-needed sizes within the North Las Vegas area,” said Vice Chairman Kevin Higgins of CBRE.

At build-out, Windsor Commerce Park will include eight Class A industrial buildings ranging from 397,440 square feet to 49,920 square feet, with up to 36’ clear height. Buildings will also feature 24’ tall glass entries, touchless technology and large clerestory windows providing sky views and offering shifting natural light within building interiors. LPC is also incorporating speculative office suites designed to expedite occupancy for tenants seeking prime industrial space with a speed-to-market solution.

Windsor Commerce Park is visible from U.S. Route 95, with immediate access to the freeway and North Las Vegas Airport. It offers a direct connection to Reno and Northern California, and puts the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach within just over a five-hour drive.

The project architect for Windsor Commerce Park is Lee & Sakahara Architects. LPC has selected R&O Construction as the general contractor.

For more on leasing, investment or property management opportunities with Lincoln Property Company in the Desert West region, please call David Krumwiede or John Orsak at (602) 912-8888.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (LPC) is an international full service real estate firm offering real estate investment, development, design/construction management, leasing and property management/ receivership/asset management services. LPC has approximately 3,200 employees with an international footprint that includes offices in 45 cities across the U.S. and 12 countries in Europe. Since 1965, LPC has developed more than 160 million square feet of office, industrial and retail projects known for their design, quality and superior locations. It currently has more than 433 million square feet of commercial space under leasing and/or management.

LPC's Desert West Region is based in Phoenix and includes Arizona, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico. Since its start in 2001, the regional office has developed over 15 million square feet, acquired more than 6 million square feet and manages almost 19 million square feet of commercial space, including major, award-winning and LEED Certified developments and investments. Since 2019, the company has completed two of the highest-priced metro Phoenix office and industrial transactions and launched the Union office campus in Mesa, new buildings at The Grand at Papago Park Center in Tempe and the Park303 logistics park in Glendale, among other developments. LPC Desert West is consistently ranked among Phoenix’s top commercial real estate firms for both development and property management, earning consecutive 2018, 2019 and 2020 NAIOP Arizona Owner/Developer of the Year awards and designation as an Arizona Republic Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. In 2020, the firm kicked off a regional expansion plan, entering the Nevada and Utah markets with Class A industrial acquisitions. To learn more about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lpc.com or www.lpcdesertwest.com.