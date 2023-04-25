ENSCO acquires KLD in merger of rail equipment inspection vendors

Two vendors of automated railway inspection equipment have merged, creating a combined company from ENSCO Inc. and KLD Labs Inc. at a time when lawmakers and regulators are looking for solutions to prevent future train derailments like the one that shook East Palestine, Ohio, in February.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said that KLD will continue to offer and support its solutions and services to customers as an ENSCO subsidiary.

According to Springfield, Virginia-based ENSCO, by combining their inspection technologies, engineering, and service teams, the two companies will deliver “unrivaled” railway inspection technology of track and rolling stock.

ENSCO defines itself as a $150 million international technology enterprise with over 700 employees that provides engineering, science, and advanced technology solutions to governments and private industries in the aerospace, national security, and surface transportation sectors.

In contrast, Happaugue, New York-based KLD is a specialty equipment maker that says it creates real-time measurement systems for railways worldwide and specializes in harsh-environment applications where mission critical data must be collected and analyzed. The firm said the move will also help its existing customers to benefit from ENSCO’s financial strength, technology investments, and global reach including a field service team operating throughout the world, such as ENSCO Rail Australia Pty Ltd and ENSCO Tecnologias do Brasil LTDA.

“Together, we will provide the railway industry with the most advanced automated track and wayside inspection technology available," ENSCO President Jeff Stevens said in a release. “The integration of KLD Labs and ENSCO uniquely positions us to inspect both rolling stock and track. Coupled with our vehicle/track interaction capabilities, the ENSCO and KLD Labs team will offer the first comprehensive condition assessment technology suite for railways, paving the way for unprecedented levels of safety and efficiency."