AIT Worldwide cites progress toward 2035 net-zero carbon goal

AIT Worldwide Logistics says it is making progress toward a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, today releasing an annual sustainability report that it says features improved data collection and calculation of scope 3 emissions.

The report is one sign of how accelerated investments in net-zero emissions solutions are taking place across the entire transportation and logistics industry, as carbon emissions remains a key focus of customer demands and employee expectations, AIT said.

As one way to reach its goal, AIT launched multiple pilot programs in 2022 to develop “insetting” solutions for moving freight, term it defines to mean reducing or eliminating emissions before they occur, as opposed to offsetting them afterwords.

In addition, the Chicago-based transportation and supply chain solution provider also became a signatory of The Climate Pledge in 2022.



