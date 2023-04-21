Air cargo demand drops again in second week of April

Sinking global volumes and increased capacity lead to lower prices, WorldACD says.

April 21, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
Worldwide air cargo demand continued its decline in the second full week of April, albeit at a slower pace than recorded the week before, according to statistics from WorldACD Market Data B.V., the Dutch air cargo analysis firm.

Figures for the week of April 10 show a continuation of the decreasing trend in air cargo tonnages observed since mid-March, but with a week-on-week drop of just 2% compared to an 8% decline reported last week. 

That declining demand also weighed down the rates that carriers could charge, pushing average global air cargo prices to continue their decline with a further 2% drop, week on week, WorldACD said.

Comparing the overall global market with this time last year, chargeable weight in the weeks of April 3 and April 10 was down 12% compared with the equivalent period last year – a return (after March’s 8% drop) to the double-digit percentage declines seen in the preceding five months. At the same time, overall capacity has jumped by 12% compared with the previous year.

The combined effect of those swings is that worldwide rates are currently 37% below their levels this time last year, at an average of $2.56 per kilo in the week of April 10, despite the effects of higher fuel surcharges, although they remain significantly above pre-Covid levels.
 

 

