Synergy Logistics expands WMS market into UAE

WMS technology innovator, Synergy Logistics, is expanding its global operations having secured its first customer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dubai based specialists, Automyze Fulfillment Center, established in 2017, has onboarded technologically advanced, cloud-based SnapFulfil into its newly expanded 25,000 sq. ft warehouse. The initial SaaS contract includes 45 licensed users.

Automyze specializes in start-ups and SME brands positioned for significant growth and currently shifts an average 18,000 units a month. However, with their ambitious target to double this over the next six months, they required a WMS with the flexibility and scalability to adapt and grow with them and its customers’ strategic expansions.

Automyze founder and CEO, Muhammad Manji, said: “We are an ambitious 3PL looking to give our clients scalable fulfillment solutions, whether that be small picks for e-commerce businesses, marketplace fulfillment or larger retail distribution. Consequently, we are excited to implement a Tier 1 WMS that will allow us to expand while maintaining our bespoke services.

“SnapFulfil is a well-established WMS that has been designed by people who understand warehousing logistics and in particular 3PLs. The software’s agility, configurability and capacity to grow with us makes Synergy a good cultural fit as a trusted technology partner.”

The proven flexibility of SnapFulfil’s solution means Automyze will now have accurate and consistent control of inventory and outbound processes, as well as returns, which will help them deliver a first-class service experience for their clients and their customers.

The live data functionality will also help maximize performance and cost savings, plus have a tangible impact on strategic growth.

Synergy Logistics’ Group CEO, Rich Pirrotta, said: “We are delighted to be working with Automyze, who share our vision for speed-to-value growth and we look forward to helping them meet their ambition in the 3PL sector. The UAE is a dynamic market and one in which we are confident Synergy’s fulfillment tech solutions will prosper.”

A key attraction of SnapFulfil for Automyze was its Application Programme Interface (API) friendly and robust pathway that meets the challenges of B2C and D2C omni-channel fulfilment. However, identifying the solution is just half of the challenge. Delivering it while continuing to satisfy existing customer requirements – without incurring custom coding costs and delays for new clients – is a different matter.

“The fact SnapFulfil is tailored to the specific challenges faced by 3PLs is what set it apart. The self-configurability of the software means that once our teams have been trained, we can manage everything in-house, from new customer onboarding to process changes and flexible billing management,” concluded Muhammad.