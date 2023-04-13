Trailer Bridge Expands Logistics Division with Focus on LTL Freight

Trailer Bridge, Inc., a full-service, asset-light transportation solution provider, today announced the expansion of its logistics division with the opening of a new branch in Denver, Colorado, that will be home to a team focused on less-than-load (LTL) freight. Industry veteran, Brad Young, will manage the day-to-day branch operations and lead the growth of the company’s LTL freight solutions.

This latest expansion of the company’s logistics division is part of its strategic growth plans and promise to continue growing to serve the needs of today’s shipper. Trailer Bridge launched its logistics division in 2015 and now has 10 offices throughout North America dedicated to providing domestic transportation solutions to shippers of all sizes.

“The continued growth of our portfolio of logistics services is a reflection of our commitment to serving our current and future customers with an end-to-end supply chain solution,” said Eric Masotti, President of Logistics at Trailer Bridge. “The addition of Denver to our network is an exciting one and even more so is the addition of Brad to our team.”

Brad began his career in transportation in 2013 focused on LTL freight and has experience managing sales, operations, carrier relations, pricing and leading a growing team. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industry and technology from Ball State University and recently completed Trailer Bridge’s in-house Extreme Leadership Training Program.

“Our goal when opening a new location is to find the right talent first because we believe our people are the foundation of our success,” said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano. “Brad embodies a heart of service which is the very foundation of our culture and what I know to be a differentiator in how we show up for customers.”

Trailer Bridge was founded in 1991 by industry pioneer Malcom McLean to serve the Caribbean market and has since expanded to be a full-service, asset-light logistics solution provider headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. In the past two years, the company added an International Division and Government Division solely focused on handling the movement of freight around the world and signed long-term lease agreements with both the Jacksonville Port Authority and Puerto Rico Ports Authority signaling its continued commitment to providing consistent weekly ocean service to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Learn more about the company at TrailerBridge.com.