Trailer Bridge CEO Expands Executive Leadership Team with Internal Promotions

Trailer Bridge, Inc., a full-service transportation solution provider, today announced the continued expansion of its executive team with two internal promotions focused on corporate services. Kacy Swanson was named Vice President of Employee Services and Whitney Croxton, Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

The promotions follow a string of leadership announcements in 2023 all of which have been tied to the company’s continued development and focus on reaching its goal to be the leading provider of logistics here in North America and the Caribbean.

“We continue to grow and expand to meet the needs of our people and our customers, and the promotion of these two is a further reflection of our commitment to doing just that,” said Mitch Luciano, Trailer Bridge CEO.

Kacy Swanson began her career at Trailer Bridge in April 2022, joining the Corporate Development team as Director of Employee Services with more than a decade of experience in human resources and recruiting. In her role, Kacy is responsible for leading the company’s employee-focused efforts supporting more than 300 employees across North America including talent acquisition, employee retention, benefits, wellness initiatives, and more.

In addition to the work she does at Trailer Bridge, Kacy is an active member of the Jacksonville Society of Human Resources Management where she serves as the Social Media Chair mentoring other local professionals.

Whitney Croxton joined the company in 2021 as Marketing Manager and was quickly promoted to Marketing Director responsible for leading the team’s in-house marketing and communications team. She brings with her nearly 12 years of experience working in Northeast Florida’s transportation and logistics industry, most recently in a role with the Jacksonville Port Authority. Whitney oversees the company’s advertising and branding initiatives, content development, and communications as well as supports business development through lead generation activities.

She was named a 2023 Women of Influence and 2023 40 Under 40 Honoree by the Jacksonville Business Journal, highlighting her commitment to giving back to her colleagues as well as the community. Whitney is an active Board Member and past President of the Propeller Club – Port of Jacksonville.

“Kacy and Whitney have both lived out our culture every day from the beginning; they love our people and care about the future of Trailer Bridge making them the right addition to our executive leadership team,” added Luciano. “When you pair love and care with talent and expertise you have a winning combination, and they have that and will help take TB into the future.”

Trailer Bridge was founded in 1991 by industry pioneer Malcom McLean to serve the Caribbean market and has since expanded to offer a full-service logistics solution throughout North America. In the past two years, the company added an International Division and Government Division solely focused on handling the movement of freight around the world and signed long-term lease agreements with both the Jacksonville Port Authority and Puerto Rico Ports Authority, signaling its continued commitment to providing consistent weekly ocean service to the island. Learn more about the company at TrailerBridge.com.