Hytrol’s Marketing Team Wins AAF District ADDY

JONESBORO, Ark.—Hytrol Conveyor Company has been announced as a winner at the district level of the American Advertising Awards. The team competed against the winning local entries of 19 advertising clubs from Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas in the Tenth District of the American Advertising Federation.

The award-winning advertising piece is a magazine Hytrol’s marketing team crafted to commemorate the company's 75th year in business. The magazine which earned a district silver had previously claimed gold and the Judges’ Choice Award at the local level. Hytrol took home a total of 11 ADDYs from the local Northeast Arkansas AAF chapter earlier this year.

The magazine was designed by Trystan Dorton, Hytrol’s Multimedia Specialist, with oversight from Shelby Madden, Brand Facilitator, and debuted to Hytrol’s Integration Partners at the company’s 2022 Convention where both the magazine and the event embraced the theme of “Together.” Each page reflects Hytrol’s heritage of combining innovative technology and long-lasting partnerships to “Lead the Way” in the material handling industry. A digital version of the magazine can be found here.

Paige Phillips, Marketing Manager, said, “To win a district ADDY is a huge accomplishment and a testament to the vision, focus and execution this team brings to every project. It’s an honor to be able to work with them.”

Chief Compliance Officer for Hytrol Bob West added, “Our marketing team works hard to put Hytrol’s best foot forward no matter the project. It’s a pleasure to see them recognized at this level.”

The Hytrol Marketing Department is led by Phillips and is comprised of Madden, Dorton, Marketing Facilitator Aaron Reddick, Public Relations Specialist Robyn Garrett, Marketing Coordinator Jami Pate and Corporate Communications Specialist David Wofford.

About AAF:

The American Advertising Federation is made up of the nation’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies across the country. The organization has a national network of more than 150 local clubs representing 30,000 advertising professionals: and more than 170 college chapters with 4,000 student members.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.