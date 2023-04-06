Truck stops get their moment in the sun

Whether you’re day-tripping in the family car or hauling freight in an 18-wheeler, you want to pick the right truck stop—one with good food, ample parking, and maybe a nice gift shop. That task got a little easier last month when Trucker Path, a developer of mobile apps for North American commercial truck drivers, released its annual ranking of the nation’s top 100 truck stops. The list, which was based on users’ ratings and reviews, includes the top five independent truck stops and the top five chain truck stops.

For its annual Top Truck Stops ranking, Trucker Path gathered over 8.5 million in-app ratings and reviews to determine the Top 100 out of a field of more than 8,000 truck stops and fuel locations. “The 2022 Top 100 Truck Stops chosen by Trucker Path’s driver community includes both chain and independent facilities that offer the best parking, food, and other amenities,” Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, said in a release.

So who were the winners of this year’s Trucker’s Choice Awards? In the independent truck stop category, the top five vote getters were: Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada; Bert’s Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas; Stones Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota; Pinehurst Gas N Go, Pinehurst, Georgia; and Iowa 80, Walcott, Iowa.

As for chain facilities, the top five included: Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa; Love’s Travel Stop #827, Moses Lake, Washington; Workman’s Travel Center Ozark, Ozark, Arkansas; TA Express Vermillion #275, Burbank, South Dakota; and Roadstar Travel Center Jarrell #17, Jarrell, Texas.