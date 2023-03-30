IoT vendors say industry needs better collaboration

Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity is one of the fastest growing technologies in logistics, but some users struggle to choose sensors and networks that connect to their existing Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, according to the Finnish tech firm Wirepas Ltd.

In response to that challenge, more than 550 IoT equipment and service vendors have joined forces in the Connectivity Standards Alliance, a California-based group that says it supports IoT collaboration by developing universal open standards that enable all objects to securely connect and interact.

Wirepas recently added its name to that list, saying it has become a member of the alliance and is seeking to change the “fragmented and complex” nature of the IoT ecosystem. The firm says that the Connectivity Standards Alliance offers a solution with its IoT collaboration framework.

According to Wirepas, users want to choose their IoT devices based on their features and quality rather than worry about device compatibility. Toward that end, the alliance recently introduced Matter 1.0, one single protocol to connect compatible devices and systems with one another in a secure, reliable, and seamless way.

"We’re excited to join the Connectivity Standards Alliance and play an active role in shaping the future of IoT. By collaborating with other industry leaders, we aim to advance the development of open and interoperable standards that will drive the growth of IoT and benefit all stakeholders," Teppo Hemiä, CEO of Wirepas, said in a release.