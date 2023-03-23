FourKites and Anytrek Partner to Provide Granular Trailer Visibility and Insights

Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites announced a partnership with Anytrek Corporation, a smart trailer solution provider, to integrate data from the company’s innovative GPS tracking devices into FourKites real-time transportation visibility platform.

The integration includes TrackLight — Anytrek’s patented GPS tracking product embedded into LED lights and connected to Anytrek’s secure web portal — which allows shippers to view the location of their fleet, define geofencing perimeters around specific locations, create multiple landmarks, view asset utilization reports, and manage and share trailer maintenance requirements to increase operational efficiency.

The partnership will also integrate data from Anytrek’s ThermoTrack digital tanker thermometers, which provide real-time updates on location and load temperatures from tank wash through to unloading. A plug-in replacement for traditional analog tanker thermometers, ThermoTrack is powered by solar panels and a built-in battery, and delivers verifiable proof of the quality of deliveries, making it suitable for all food and beverage, and chemical loads.

“FourKites is one of the best-in-class solutions for so many industries, making them a great choice for logistics and supply chain solutions,” said Larry Stocker, senior vice president, corporate business development, Anytrek. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide our tanker clients with the ability to receive the temperature and location of loads in transit, and to access TrackLight’s rich data stream via the FourKites platform.”

Anytrek has a rich history in GPS tracking, and developing products and solutions to meet the demands of the trucking industry, whether it be truck, trailer, chassis or tanker.

“We are thrilled to partner with Anytrek to provide a richer data stream from trailers carrying sensitive goods,” said Jason Eversole, VP Global Customer Operations at FourKites. “Anytrek has a well-earned reputation for quality products that help customers optimize efficiency, improve safety and boost profitability.”

FourKites' platform extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.