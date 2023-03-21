TradeBeyond’s New Chain of Custody Functionality Supports Sustainability and UFLPA Compliance

San Diego, Calif. - March 21, 2023 - TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, has introduced powerful new chain of custody functionality to its multi-enterprise platform. This critical enhancement enables brands and retailers to trace the material origins of their products throughout their entire supply chain and creates the digital paper trail they need to verify their ESG claims and meet the requirements of recent global due diligence laws. Under the United States’ Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, enacted last year, importers must be able to show the provenance of their goods to prove that no forced labor was involved in their production. TradeBeyond’s new chain of custody functionality automatically compiles the documentation that brands and retailers need to provide to U.S. Customs in the event of a shipping detainment or Withhold Release Order (WRO). This innovative enhancement creates a repository of chain of custody documentation (including invoices, declarations, and bills of lading) linked to every purchase order. Retailers can request key documentation from their suppliers directly through TradeBeyond and specify their chain of custody requirements for each order. The system streamlines traceability processes for retailers while serving as a crucial safeguard by ensuring that all required documentation is in place. In addition to introducing crucial visibility by centralizing documents in a readily accessible location, the system automatically flags any problems with chain of custody. As an additional safety measure, smart notifications alert retailers about orders that have unmet requirements. “The demand for this new functionality has been overwhelming,” said Michael Hung, CEO of TradeBeyond. “Traceability is vital to a sustainable supply chain, and under new global regulations like the UFLPA and the German Supply Chain Act, having verification that products were sourced ethically and sustainably is now a requirement. We’re incredibly proud to have pioneered a solution that optimizes and automates such a vital process for brands and retailers.” TradeBeyond’s new chain of custody functionality is just the latest in a series of recent ESG enhancements to its responsible sourcing platform, which recently introduced integrations with sustainability databases like amfori, Higg, and WRAP and expanded its supply chain mapping capabilities. For more information on TradeBeyond’s ESG solutions, visit tradebeyond.com/esg.

