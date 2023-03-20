MLA Group Launches New Lithium-Ion Battery and Charger Solutions For UniCarriers

Agency Contact: Lisa Spence ▪ 713-552-1055 LogisnextPR@loveadv.com

Company Contact: Michele Todd ▪ (815) 568-2184

michele.todd@logisnextamericas.com

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Launches New Lithium-Ion Battery and Charger Solutions For UniCarriers® Forklift Product Line

Marengo, IL (March 20, 2023) – Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers® Forklifts across North, Central and South America, announced today the launch of its new Triathlon® Lithium-ion battery and charger solutions for the UniCarriers product line.

Available as a factory-installed option, the new Lithium-ion battery solutions will be available on most UniCarriers Class I and III forklift models across North America & Latin America. With today’s announcement, customers in the future will have direct access to reliable, proven and energy-efficient Lithium-ion technology, supported by UniCarriers Forklift dealers and Triathlon USA’s proven battery expertise.

"We’re very excited to launch our new Lithium-ion battery solutions to the market,” said Niels Tolboom, director, North America dealer sales for Mitsubishi Logisnext America’s UniCarriers Forklift dealer network. “By partnering with Triathlon, our customers will have access to world-class lithium-ion battery systems, expert advice, and a well-trained agent network – keeping to our commitment to never quit advancing new solutions for our customers.”

UniCarriers Lithium-ion battery solutions offer significant advantages where product throughput and warehouse safety are critical for success. Key features and benefits include:

• Consistent performance – even at lower state of charge

• Elimination of battery changeover during shifts

• Higher availability - with ability to fast charge / opportunity charge

• Reduced operation and maintenance costs

• No Gassing - Zero emissions

"Triathlon is excited to participate and work alongside Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas in developing an integrated Lithium-ion solution for the UniCarriers Forklift product line," said Dale Disch, vice president of Triathlon USA. "With lithium demand continuing to rise in the North American market, Triathlon is excited to help UniCarriers' dealers bring innovative lithium-ion technology and new solutions to their customers."

Logisnext will showcase its new Triathlon Lithium-ion battery solutions at ProMat 2023, North America’s largest material handling showcase, taking place March 20 -23 in Chicago, Illinois.

For more information, visit logisnextamericas.com/unicarriers.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central, and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube, and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.