Yaskawa Motoman shows collaborative palletizing robot

Yaskawa Motoman demonstrated its HC30PL human-collaborative robot, featuring a 66-pound payload (30 kg) and 67-inch maximum reach to facilitate safe and efficient fenceless palletizing. The unit meets established safety standards to enable safe operation with, or in close proximity to, human workers, so it can also be deployed in select handling, packaging, and logistical applications of demanding production environments.The company says that installation is quick and efficient, since hand-guided programming allows users to direct teach points and a single cable is all that is needed to connect the manipulator to the controller, resulting in easy setup and reduced expenses for maintenance and spare parts inventory. (Yaskawa Motoman, www.motoman.com/en-us)
