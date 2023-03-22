Softeon features solutions for smart, automated warehouses

Logistics software provider Softeon showed off its latest solutions for smart, automated warehouses and for material handling systems integration, saying those tools could help companies improve productivity, reduce cycle times, and boost agility. The first system is a warehouse management system (WMS) that delivers configurable capabilities for end-to-end, real-time, distribution process management. And that core is augmented by a warehouse execution system (WES) that provides advanced “always-on” smart decision-making.Softeon’s second system is its LUCA supply chain execution platform, a configurable toolset that includes low code/no code integrations to everything from mobile robots to good-to-person technologies; “drag and drop” pre-built configurations to dozens of MHE and other systems; advanced workflow management capabilities; and a configurable user interface builder. (Softeon, www.softeon.com)
Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing