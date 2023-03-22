6 River Systems shows off Mobile Fulfillment app

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) maker 6 River Systems, a unit of the global commerce company Shopify Inc., is unveiling its new Mobile Fulfillment app. The tool eliminates a warehouse operator’s need to work off multiple management systems to account for both AMR and non-AMR picks, streamlining operations for today’s modern operators, 6RS says.The Mobile Fulfillment app is built on 6RS’ cloud-based fulfillment execution system (FES) to facilitate the picking of items outside the reach of AMRs due to product size, weight, or warehouse location. This creates a unified user experience for warehouse associates who previously had to learn and use multiple systems to complete these tasks, the company says. In addition to the new app, 6RS announced three new technical features: mobile sort for multiple work areas, language translation, and improved system usability for decreased training time. (6 River Systems, 6river.com)
