Jungheinrich reaches new heights with High-Rack Stacker

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group has released the Jungheinrich Automated High-Rack Stacker, a powerful and versatile solution for high-density storage and very narrow aisle operations, to the North American market. The EKX 516ka/516a boasts a fully automated, full-pallet storage and retrieval system, and 24/7 operation, designed for maximum efficiency and productivity.

Efficiency & performance

Thanks to the optional integration of an on-board battery charger, bus bar, and current collector, this automated guidance vehicle (AGV) is prepared for 24/7 use. The field-tested wire guidance in combination with RFID transponders ensures precise positioning at the storage location as well as automatic aisle changes. With the option of automation in stages (manual, semi-autonomous, and full autonomous operation), you can benefit from maximum availability, efficiency, and performance of your warehouse processes.

Built for narrow aisles & high-density storage

The EKX is specifically designed for very narrow aisle operations, with a compact design and 180-degree swiveling forks, allowing it to maneuver in aisles as narrow as 68 inches. Its lift capacity of 3,500 pounds and lift height up to 511 inches make it ideal for high-density storage, optimizing the amount of space in warehouses and distribution centers.

Environmentally friendly

The electric powertrain ensures quiet and emission-free operation, making it an environmentally friendly choice for indoor use. Additionally, its energy-efficient design can result in lower operating costs and less maintenance compared to other traditional very-narrow-aisle turret trucks, the company says.

Easy to maintain & customize

Jungheinrich's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in the stacker's design, which includes easy access to service points and a modular design for quick and efficient maintenance. The EKX 516ka/516a also offers a range of customization options, including different mast and carriage configurations, to meet the specific needs of each customer.