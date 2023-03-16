Big Joe Releases New Spartan & Sprint Lithium Forklift Trucks

Wisconsin Dells, WI – March 14, 2023 – Today, Big Joe Forklifts released two new lithium forklifts that are now available. The LXE50 Spartan and the LVE35 Sprint were uniquely designed from the ground up to help companies take maximum advantage of the latest in lithium-ion battery technology at a low cost of ownership.

The new Spartan is a 5,000 lb. capacity cushion-tired model that shares the same design attributes as an internal combustion truck of the same capacity. The idea is that operations currently using LP or diesel trucks will now have an electric option that can keep up with their duty cycle requirements and fit right into existing applications without sacrificing operator comfort or requiring infrastructure like eye wash stations.

Similarly, the new Sprint 3,500 lb. capacity three-wheel forklift will further accelerate the adoption of electric trucks for users in need of a smaller machine by removing the need for an external charger. The Sprint comes standard with a single phase 120vac onboard charger that can be upgraded to 240vac. This will delight short term rental customers and make deployments at customer sites far simpler and less expensive than typical electric forklifts.

The Sprint and Spartan feature 80v AC drive systems powered by a 230AH or 460AH UL-recognized lithium battery, respectively, that are manufactured in-house. By vertically integrating lithium battery manufacturing, Big Joe trucks benefit from numerous design and power management advantages that allow its trucks to run longer and at a lower cost than competitive electric machines. When comparing these power system advantages to a competitive internal combustion truck, the economics of the Spartan and Sprint get even better, with the potential of reducing operating costs by over 50 percent. If up-time is a key consideration, there is no need to stress. With optional three-phase chargers, the Spartan and Sprint can be opportunity charged at a rate of up to 12 percent every 15 minutes.

“We designed the new Spartan and Sprint to be lithium forklifts from the ground up to help companies transition and take full advantage of the promise of lithium technology,” said Big Joe’s Chief Marketing Officer, Bill Pedriana. “Running internal combustion forklifts and paying high fuel and maintenance costs just makes very little sense with options like this now on the market. These new machines are less expensive to operate, they can charge fast enough to keep up with just about any use case, and you lose virtually nothing in comfort or performance. Not to mention the fact that you no longer have to breath in fumes all day.”

As standard equipment, additional features on these new Big Joe forklifts include a full light and turn signal package, dual drive motors for tight turning performance, comfortable ergonomic seating and controls and Bluetooth service connectivity through a premium digital display on the Spartan. Available options include non-marking tires, blue light, a variety of fork and mast sizes and 4th function hydraulics to support special attachments.

To learn more, or to test drive a Spartan or Sprint at your facility, contact Big Joe or your local dealer for more information.

About Big Joe

For more than 70 years, Big Joe electric forklifts have been the standard of quality in factories, warehouses, DCs and storerooms across the USA and around the world. Big Joe’s walkie stackers, pallet trucks and access vehicles are well known for their rugged, easy-to-use designs that provide a low-cost alternative to traditional forklifts. Big Joe’s new lithium-ion sit-down forklifts and autonomous mobile robots carry forward the legacy of the brand by empowering workers with new technologies in a simple and intuitive way to both move more and hurt less.

For more information, visit bigjoeforklifts.com or follow us on social media.

