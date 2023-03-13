Women in Trucking group releases annual “Top Women to Watch in Transportation”

Truck driver workforce development group the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) today announced its annual list of “Top Women to Watch in Transportation,” saying the list of 86 people shows how many women in transportation are making significant strides in their careers while having a positive impact on their company’s success.

Now in its sixth year, the list is compiled by the editorial staff of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine, who select the individuals for their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months, as well as their efforts to promote gender diversity.

The winners work for a range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators, and private fleets. Their job functions include operations/safety (36%), corporate management (23%), sales/marketing (20%), human resources/talent management (8%), engineering/product development (8%) and professional drivers (5%).

The individuals recognized as 2023 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” are:

• Lina Acosta, chief marketing officer, GLT Logistics

• Marcela Barreiro, president & CEO, Daimler Truck Mexico

• Candy Bass, professional driver, Transport Designs

• Mingshu Bates, chief analytics officer, AFS Logistics

• Genevieve Bekkerus, director of marketing, Kenworth Truck Co.

• Soona Bernstein, partner program lead, Kodiak Robotics

• Gina Billings, vice president, marketing & communications, Averitt Express

• Christine Brown, associate vice president, technology delivery, Day & Ross

• Joanna Buttler, head of global autonomous technology, Daimler Truck AG

• Desiree Caldwell, director of operations, people & culture, Elite HR Logistics, Inc.

• Mary Clarke, enterprise digital media manager, CDLLife

• Jamie Creekmore, VP of Midwest region for CHESI, Clean Harbors

• Endrea Davisson, professional driver, CFI

• Monique de Boer, reliability manager, Peterbilt Motors Company

• Janice Delvecchio, senior vice president, human resources, PLM Fleet

• Donna Deyo, vice president operations, PACCAR Winch

• Leanne Drummond, business development manager, CPC Logistics

• Vontyna Durham, president, Xcelente Trucking & Logistics

• Jennifer Edwards, senior director of sales, The Evans Network Companies

• Nina Eiland, vice president of people, Alabama Motor Express

• Angela Eliacostas, president & founder, AGT Global Logistics

• Sara Ellis, operations team leader, Fraley & Schilling

• Madison Eschle, chief people officer, Andrews Logistics

• Elizabeth Gomez, marketing manager, Fleet Advantage

• Lisa Gonnerman, president of trucking, Bay & Bay Transportation

• Amy Graves, senior driver manager, May Trucking Company

• Vicki Green, marketing & sales director – Global Connected Services, PACCAR

• Teri Greenwood, chief underwriting officer, Northland Insurance

• Katie Griffin, director of fleet safety, Leonard’s Express

• Carrie Hall, director of client services, Inflection Poynt

• Jessica Hart, VP, government services management, TRAFFIX

• Karen Hines, senior national sales director, Conversion Interactive Agency

• Jill Hostetter, vice president of product management, Zonar

• Joanna Hutton, director of sales, Ryder System, Inc.

• Stormie Janzen, vice president of safety & recruiting, Total Transportation of Mississippi

• Jessica Jasso, director of customer experience, U.S. Xpress

• Leslie Karr, group director, customer success, Ryder System, Inc.

• Mary Kearney, director of business development, Tucker Freight Lines

• Margaret Kennie, lead driver, Bob’s Discount Furniture

• Samka Keranovic, vice president & COO, U.S. Truck Driver Training School

• Jessica Kim, head of marketing, Pitstop

• Ashley Kordish, CEO, Ralph Moyle, Inc.

• Amanda Kremer, senior program manager, Kenworth Truck Co.

• Lauren Kwan, VP of marketing, Plus

• Candace Latnie, technical project manager, advanced driver assistance systems, Navistar

• Lori Lederman, director of warranty, Peterbilt Motors Company

• Angela Lentz, chief people officer, Daimler Truck North America

• Alana Long, executive administration & HR, Candor Expedite

• Tori Longan, senior director of sales, J.B. Hunt

• Annie Lowery, director of financial planning & analytics, Saia LTL Freight

• Molly Mangan, SVP of sales, Echo Global Logistics

• Loan Mansy, EVP of CHESI sales & services, Clean Harbors

• Samantha McCracken, executive director commercial supply chain, Bridgestone Americas

• Elizabeth McMillan, district parts manager, Volvo Group North America

• Laura Mendoza, senior director of customer solutions, DAT Freight & Analytics

• Lauren Meneau, director of customer service, R.E. Garrison

• Christiane Meyer, director of strategic accounts, Penske Logistics

• Lisa Mitchell, regional vice president, Western Territories, TransForce

• Claire Mules, president, Assurance Resources, Inc. (ARI)

• Sarah Newman, president, BM2 Freight Services, Inc.

• Misti Olszewski, VP, enterprise safety, Covenant Logistics

• Lisa Owens, training manager, UPS

• Virginia Palafox, district manager, Waste Connections

• Kelly Parish, director technologies, Yellow

• Esther Parsons, road driver, Yellow

• Rachael Partridge, transportation safety and compliance analyst, Gordon Food Service

• Priscilla Peters, vice president of marketing & training, Conversion Interactive Agency

• Denise Plumb, feeder division manager, UPS

• Antonia Popova, director, customer accounts, RXO

• Chelsey Reynolds, VP, finance, Envase Technologies

• Kristin Ridley, marketing communications manager, Rihm Family Companies

• Michele Rodgers, resident engineering manager, Peterbilt Motor Company

• Ivelise Rodriguez, corporate accounts business development director, Yellow

• Angie Schneider, regional sales administration manager, Premier Truck Group

• Sara Shah, director of recruiting & HR, Tri-National, Inc.

• Emily Soloby, founder & CEO, Juno Jones

• Kate Speer, VP of marketing, engagement & investor relations, JLE Industries

• Marilyn Surber, transportation advisor, Tenstreet

• Mardi Tagmeyer, senior manager of customer operations, Emerge

• Kimberly Torres, senior service center manager, XPO

• Erin Van Zeeland, chief commercial officer & group senior vice president/general manager, logistics, Schneider

• Rose VanWey, director of van services, Atlantic Logistics

• Azra Walter, director of safety, Artur Express, Inc.

• Brooke Weeks, senior manager II, fleet sustainability engineering, Walmart

• Pam Wills-Ward, chief people & strategy officer, MW Logistics, LLC

• Sherryann Wilson, recruiter, Trimac Transportation

“We were thoroughly impressed this year with the sheer number of nominations we received for highly qualified and outstanding women who have excelled in a male-populated industry,” Brian Everett, group editorial director and publisher of Redefining the Road magazine, said in a release. “We are pleased to take this opportunity to highlight the achievements of more than 80 incredibly talented and valuable women.”