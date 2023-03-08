Market Report: The Retail Reset

This report provides information, data analysis, and insight into the seismic shift that the industry has been forced to undergo as a result of supply chain shocks.

Additionally, the report identifies the fast changing dynamics, emerging trends, as well as challenges and opportunities that may present themselves in the market in the coming years.

The rise of e-commerce has led to a shift in consumer behavior and expectations, and that shift has only accelerated as a result of pandemic market forces and bullwhip supply chain disruptions, and unpredictable inventory fluctuations. With e-commerce making up 11.1% of retail sales in 2019, and rapidly accelerating to over 16% in 2020, data and intelligence into the sudden market changes is critical for retailers to understand how to move forward.

Market Dynamics and Analysis

“The Retail Reset” explores and analyzes data from market experts like Deloitte, Salesforce, the National Retail Federation, and others to form a holistic view of the direction retailers need to take to formulate an action plan for the market going forward.

The report also dives into first the inventory crunch, followed by the massive surpluses faced by retailers. It explores data and opportunities for secondary markets and discount stores, including discussions from TJX, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, FiveBelow, and more.

