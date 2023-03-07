Fleet Complete Announces FC Vision AI Fleet Dash Camera has Earned FirstNet Trusted Certification

Fleet Complete (“FC”), a leading provider of fleet telematics products and services, has announced that its AI in-vehicle dash camera, FC Vision, is now FirstNet® Trusted™. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. FC Vision is now available for first responders and those who support them, such as healthcare, transportation, and utility fleets, and provides the power of video telematics with FC Vision to improve fleet safety and reduce costs.



FirstNet, built with AT&T, is solving long-standing communications challenges faced by public safety entities and those supporting emergency response nationwide. This allows first responders and those that support them to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events or emergencies. FirstNet is evolving based on the needs of and feedback from the public safety community, driving purposeful innovation to help them stay mission ready.



FC Vision brings advanced driver assistance and driver monitoring systems (ADAS and DMS) to video telematics. With FC Vision’s dual-facing camera and audio feedback options, departments and operators gain enhanced on-road and optional in-cab visibility - helping first responders and those that support them reduce incident-related costs with on-demand, high-definition video retrieval and analysis. High-risk g-sensor triggered events captured by FC Vision include harsh braking, cornering, acceleration, possible collision, and AI detected events, such as tailgating, speeding, rolling stops, mobile device usage while driving, and other distracted driving occurrences.



In the case of an incident, drivers have the option to push a button located on the device to send instant notifications and footage to managers. Video-based coaching tools, such as in-vehicle verbal coaching in English, Spanish or French and safety-related dashboard reports, empower drivers to proactively implement safe driving habits while enhancing operational efficiency.



“Fleet Complete is proud its FC Vision telematics solution is recognized as meeting the high standards needed to receive a FirstNet Trusted™ product certification. We look forward to working with AT&T to continue enabling government agencies with actionable data insights for greater driver safety and fleet effectiveness,” explained Frank Friesacher, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Fleet Complete.



“FirstNet Trusted™ devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Fleet Complete’s certified devices meet our highest standards for reliability, security and performance,” said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission.”



For information about Fleet Complete’s certification and strategic collaboration with AT&T and FirstNet, visit www.fleetcomplete.com/firstnet.