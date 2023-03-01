Chainway Introduces an All-New RFID Printer for Next-Generation Enterprise IoT

The all-new CP30 is a compact, efficient, simple to operate, stable and durable RFID printer. It is your best companion in asset management, medical, warehousing, logistics, anti-counterfeiting and other fields.

Developed by Chainway, a leading global supplier of data capture devices in the AIDC industry, the RFID printer brings faster and more efficient printing experience to users with outstanding printing performance delivered by the collaboration of high-performance RFID module, advanced built-in chips, huge internal memory, and high-speed data processing.

Chainway CP30 provides outstanding RFID and barcode printing capabilities through both direct thermal and thermal transfer printing. It can accurately and rapidly print barcodes, RFID tags, invoices, wristbands, etc., at speeds up to 8ips (203dpi) / 6ips (300dpi), which easily meets the printing needs of various industries.

The printer precisely positions and prints small 10mm-width tags or batches of RFID tags placed only 20mm apart, thanks to its premium security and compatibility to a variety of consumables and printing specifications.

CP30 supports touch and visual operation via a 3.5-inch LCD touch screen, and easily achieves offline operation with its USB HOST. Moreover, the printer comes with multiple communication interfaces including USB-B, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.0/BLE, and wireless network card. It even automatically identifies print heads of different resolutions and prints various electronic tags accurately and rapidly in any scenario according to user needs.

About Chainway

Shenzhen Chainway Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional data capture devices supplier in the AIDC industry.

Chainway design, develop and manufacture a wide range of AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, handheld and fixed RFID readers, rugged tablets, RFID modules, handheld fingerprint scanners and related accessories.