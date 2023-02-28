Rhenus Introduces Offshore Logistics Operations in Eastern Canada

Rhenus Logistics is launching operations in eastern Canada for the project logistics and offshore market with two new business sites located in Halifax and St. John’s. As a result, the global logistics specialist will operate in the strongly growing onshore and offshore markets in Canada. Rhenus will be primarily focussing on the emerging renewable energy sector in Newfoundland.

The eastern Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia on the Atlantic coast are home to a significant amount of oil, gas, and offshore companies. Some of the most important industrial corporations have launched business operations in this traditional market region, including long-established partners of Rhenus. With two business sites in Halifax and St. John’s, Rhenus will now offer its services in the epicenter of project logistics and offshore markets in the Canadian Atlantic area. Rhenus could not have selected a better time for this as the Canadian government and offshore industry are introducing far-reaching plans associated with encouraging and expanding renewable energy sources.

The fundamental change in thinking away from fossil fuels towards sustainable energy sources creates enormous potential for the Rhenus Group, which specializes in project logistics. “At Rhenus, we have years of offshore industry experience in the Middle East and Europe, and we are now extending our knowledge and solutions to the Canadian Atlantic region,” said Jeffery Haley, Director of Global Projects at Rhenus Logistics Canada. “Canada is approving the development and growth of offshore projects, and Rhenus can be a part of expanding renewable energy sources with the help of our services and team of experts.”

The long-standing skills and expertise gained by Rhenus in the field of sustainability are evident. For example, German offshore projects in the North Sea are helping promote the energy revolution in Germany. Rhenus is planning to expand its service operations related to onshore, offshore, project logistics and transportation with customs clearance in eastern Canada in the future. Traditional sectors such as fish farming and agriculture are also very promising industrial segments for Rhenus in Newfoundland.

Rhenus Canada currently operates in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, providing logistics solutions via air, road, ocean, and rail for various industries such as e-commerce, fashion, retail, automotive, and more. The Rhenus Canada service portfolio also includes warehouse fulfillment and distribution, customs clearance, and project logistics.

