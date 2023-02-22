The Sustainability Negotiation: Customer demand for eco-friendly options are on the rise, reveals ne

UK, London, 22 February 2023: Customer expectations for environmentally friendly, sustainable solutions is on the rise, according to new research from PFS, a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider and business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW). Over half of consumers (61%) surveyed in the US and UK as part of PFS’ ‘Conscious Commerce’ research, were found to expect sustainable packaging be used upon receipt of their purchase.



As well as a focus on packaging options, the survey, commissioned by PFS and conducted by Arlington research, also found that since 2020, 50% of retailers have seen an increase in customer queries regarding sustainable products. There is consistency across both UK and US markets with 65% of UK shoppers expecting sustainable packaging from retailers, compared to 56% in the US. Additionally, 69% of UK consumers were willing to wait for items to be delivered in one package instead of multiple packages, whilst 62% of US consumers said the same. With the importance of reducing carbon footprint becoming more of a focus for the consumer, the pressure is on for retailers to fine-tune their solutions to retain customers and appeal to the growing interest in sustainable shopping.



The findings of the research suggest that retailers need to not only offer sustainable options throughout the purchasing journey but find cost effective solutions that don’t hamper their businesses model. Currently, only 54% of retailers support sustainable packaging options free of charge. If retailers enabled their customers to ‘opt in’ to more sustainable packaging methods, this could be a way of empowering the consumer to keep making decisions with sustainability top of mind.



Zach Thomann, Chief Operating Officer at PFS said: “Sustainability and eco-friendly options are becoming increasingly important to consumers and retailers need to find smart solutions to appeal to this growing focus. A sustainability negotiation needs to occur between retailer and consumer - if retailers adapt their business model by incorporating paperless options like QR codes as well as taking steps to educating their customer on best practice when it comes to ensuring their purchase journey is sustainable, then businesses are well on their way to appealing to and retaining their customer base.”



For more information on the research findings, and to gain further insights and recommendations for retailers, download the full Conscious Commerce 3.0 report here.



