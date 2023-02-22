Configura & Troax Continue Collaboration

This month, Troax launched a new CET Extension for the material handling industry featuring durable and protective mesh screens and partition systems meant to prevent accidents caused by pallet spillage or goods mistakenly being knocked off pallet racking segments.

When used in machine guarding and property protection, Troax's mesh-based solutions allow for light penetration and air ventilation. In case of a fire, sprinkler systems can reach through walls and shelves. The solutions protect both personnel and processes, and make production safer and more efficient.

“When a customer reaches out to use our products, we are not the most important piece of building their system – much like pallet racks or conveyors are – customers come to us after those primary products are in place. So, it’s very important that our ordering process is easy and straightforward,” said Martin Ask, digital business developer for Troax.

About the Troax Extension for CET Material Handling

Troax’s collaboration with Configura began in 1995. Behind the scenes, the software handles the complexity of Troax’s products to provide easy ordering and faster quote creation for Troax customers. Configura’s rules-based software eliminates common human errors when generating designs or quotes manually. Troax’s CET Extension improves the quotation and sales process for the company’s property protection products so design, production and installment can be as quick and efficient as possible.

“Our sales team relies on CET Material Handling software to deliver on customers’ demands and to sell our product quickly and efficiently. Our customers expect us to supply them with 3D renderings, layout drawings, a complete materials list and pricing. Our CET Material Handling Extension makes the sales process much easier for our teams and our customers,” said Ask.

Through this continued collaboration, Configura and Troax are enhancing accessibility to warehouse safety products. They are making it easier than ever for manufacturers and distributors in the material handling industry to provide safer and more efficient places to work.

“We believe Configura is central to the success and growth of Troax,” said Ask. “We have integrated this software as part of the ordering process; meaning we export the quote and layout material list directly into our ERP for efficient and direct ordering for our customers.”