Forward, always forward

British author and poet T.S. Eliot once wrote “Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” Besides knowing a lot about the personalities of various singing Cats, Eliot understood something about achieving success. In order to grow a business, managers must be willing to move forward, taking measured risks at times when others retreat.

There is a temptation to pull back during financial uncertainty, to lay off workers and stop investing. But wise managers use these times to grow their market share, pilot new technologies, train workers on new skills, and expand their capabilities.

The past couple of years have been quite a ride for supply chains. Managers could barely hold on with the many twists and turns the Covid era brought. Weaknesses in our supply chains were exposed, and indications are that the future won’t be much easier, as we face labor challenges, geopolitical instability, and more than a little uncertainty.

But things are starting to normalize a bit, giving supply chain professionals time to catch their breath before the next wave hits. Use this time wisely to prepare, to innovate rather than react, to find out what works and what doesn’t. As any fighter will tell you, little jabs now will reveal weaknesses that can be exploited before the heavy blows come.

This month at Chicago's McCormick Place, more than 1,000 exhibitors will on hand at ProMat 2023 to showcase the latest in supply chain tech. Because of Covid travel restrictions, this will be the first live ProMat event held in four years, and I'm happy to report that tech developers have not let that time go to waste. Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet of things, and other tools have changed the game when it comes to the automated equipment and software that runs our supply chains.

Now is the time to dream big and to challenge the conventional. Dare to move forward when others retreat and accomplish the things that your competitors weren’t savvy enough to do.