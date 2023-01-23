RJW LOGISTICS GROUP EXPANDS RETAIL LOGISTICS OPERATION TO DALLAS

DALLAS (January 23, 2023) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW or the “Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics solutions for CPG companies, announced today the expansion of its retail logistics operation to the Dallas, Texas region, increasing its footprint to nearly 6 million total square feet. The Company currently provides national service from 9 state-of-the-art consolidation warehouses in the central U.S. transportation hub of Chicago. RJW will replicate its centralized warehousing model in the greater Dallas area to serve CPG customers in one of the nation’s fastest growing trade corridors.

Expected to ship more than 36 million cases annually, the 600,000 square foot Dallas warehouse will service 200 CPG customers and employ approximately 225 warehouse personnel. The warehouse represents the Company’s first in the greater Dallas area, serving as the flagship location for RJW’s proven one-inventory model in the South. Their flexible, single node model enables RJW to control inventory from one designated region, helping suppliers to avoid redundancies, reduce operational costs and compliance fees, improve efficiencies, and achieve higher in-stocks at the store level.



“Establishing an operational hub in Dallas supports our ability to more effectively meet the needs of our existing customer base and onboard new CPG suppliers in a growing region,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO. “Centralized warehousing is a game changer for suppliers. They win by reducing costs and inventory hold, while gaining efficiencies and improving scorecard performance. We use sophisticated data and technology systems to determine which of our two regional hubs is most advantageous and cost effective for the supplier.”

RJW is committed to business practices that minimize its customers’ environmental footprint and promote sustainability. The Company’s LEED Silver Certified Dallas facility is equipped with LED, motion-activated lighting and battery-powered equipment, and it recycles over 100 tons annually across its network. Additionally, suppliers decrease their environmental footprints through RJW’s leading Retail Consolidation Program, eliminating an average of 13 LTL shipments through one consolidated shipment.

About RJW Logistics Group

RJW Logistics Group, Inc. is a leading retail logistics solutions provider, with a specialized focus on LTL consolidation services designed for consumer-packaged goods suppliers to retailers. RJW’s asset-based transportation, logistics and warehousing provide an attractive value proposition for shippers requiring retail logistics expertise. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.rjwgroup.com.

###