RJW LOGISTICS GROUP ACQUIRES SECOND WAREHOUSE IN DALLAS

WOODRIDGE, IL (June 3, 2024) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW or “the Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics solutions for CPG companies, announced today the opening of its second warehouse in the greater Dallas area. This move reflects the company’s focus on expanding its consolidation warehouses in strategically located regions, including the transportation hubs of Chicago and Dallas, tripling its warehouse footprint over the last five years. This approach increases supply chain control and visibility for its customers, translating into reduced operational costs, compliance fees and redundancies for CPG suppliers – all while producing higher in-stocks at the store level.

Currently operating from twelve state-of-the-art consolidation warehouses, RJW’s proven flexible, single-node model advances suppliers’ ability to move goods more efficiently – ultimately increasing in-stocks and sales. With the addition of this latest facility, RJW’s total retail logistics footprint exceeds 7 million square feet spanning thirteen warehouses including eleven in Chicago and two in Dallas.

Expected to ship more than 44 million cases annually across the U.S., the 649,398 square foot Dallas warehouse will service 225 CPG customers and employ approximately 200 warehouse personnel. The opening of this second warehouse marks the inception of the Company’s proven campus model in the greater Dallas area, creating efficiencies and driving performance for customers who ship to retailers from the South.

“Expanding our proven one-inventory management model in the greater Dallas area enables our ability to meet increased demand and deliver industry-leading performance for our customers,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO. “Through this approach, we reduce overhead and operational costs for suppliers while producing a more consistent product flow to retailer shelves. This helps them improve in-stocks, increase sales and drive growth.”

RJW is committed to business practices that minimize its customers’ environmental footprint and promote sustainability. The Company’s LEED Silver Certified Dallas facility is equipped with LED, motion-activated lighting and battery-powered equipment, and it recycles over 180 tons annually across its network.

About RJW Logistics Group

RJW Logistics Group, Inc. is a leading retail logistics solutions provider, with a specialized focus on LTL consolidation services designed for consumer-packaged goods suppliers to retailers. RJW’s asset-based transportation, logistics and warehousing provide an attractive value proposition for shippers requiring retail logistics expertise. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.rjwgroup.com.

