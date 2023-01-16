The five best applications for robotic lift trucks in warehouse environments

While not every situation is right for robotics, the technology has advanced to accommodate a range of horizontal transportation and vertical storage tasks in many environments. Automating transportation tasks can also limit the chances of a safety incident. To realize the greatest benefit, warehouses should evaluate which of their customers’ applications are the best fit for automation.
This white paper examines five best applications for robotic lift trucks:
