The five best applications for robotic lift trucks in warehouse environments

Automating common horizontal transportation and vertical storage tasks can help warehouses control costs and reduce labor dependency.

Yale_5-applications-robotic-lifttrucks_cov_lg.jpg
January 16, 2023
No Comments
                                                

While not every situation is right for robotics, the technology has advanced to accommodate a range of horizontal transportation and vertical storage tasks in many environments. Automating transportation tasks can also limit the chances of a safety incident. To realize the greatest benefit, warehouses should evaluate which of their customers’ applications are the best fit for automation.

This white paper examines five best applications for robotic lift trucks:

  1. From production line to storage or shipping
  2. From receiving or staging to put-away in racking
  3. From raw goods storage to production line
  4. Picking tunnel replenishment
  5. Receiving to staging, staging to outbound                               
Internal Movement Robotics Lift Trucks, Personnel & Burden Carriers Order Picking, Fulfillment & Delivery Warehouse IT
KEYWORDS Yale
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing