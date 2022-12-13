BSLBATT Industrial Forklift Battery Charger Is UL 1564 Certified

Today, we are extremely thrilled to announce that BSLBATT Battery - Industrial officially received UL1564 : 2015 certification from TÜV SÜD America, Inc. Took us 6 months but was surely worth it!

I am so proud and feel blessed to be a member of BSLBATT Battery Team and we will continue to bring the world's finest Industrial Charger products.

All charging needs in one charger

BSLBATT forklift lithium battery charger adopts the advanced charging technology of ABL in Germany, controlled by a microprocessor, which can realize fast and accurate charging of all deep cycle "forklift" lithium batteries. With more than 10 years of BSLBATT charging system manufacturing experience, BSLBATT forklift lithium battery charger has become a well-known brand in the field of charging technology. They pride themselves on the performance and versatility of their products, as well as excellent customer service. These safe, reliable and efficient battery chargers are made in China.

Smart Adaptation Compatible with more

Adopting a new high-efficiency three-phase APFC circuit topology, the power factor is greater than 0.99, the high-frequency switching power supply adopts full-bridge phase-shifting soft switching technology, and advanced digital current sharing technology, which effectively improves the current sharing accuracy and anti-interference performance, fool-like operation, Real-time display of charging capacity, charging voltage, charging current and other information and operating status, RS-484 networking communication interface can be reserved. For example, adjustable temperature compensation and independent settings prevent battery damage from overcharging and help extend the life of expensive batteries. All BSLBATT battery chargers come with a two year warranty! The BSLBATT series forklift lithium battery chargers are specially designed for the industrial and electric vehicle markets.

● Fully Automatic Waterproof - IP65

● Hassle free - just plug it in and forget about it!

● Fully automatic charging function - the whole process is controlled by microcomputer, and the charging mode can be adjusted at any time

● Touch screen display function - the charging status is displayed in real time, and the charging process is clear at a glance

● Temperature control function - monitor the temperature of the whole machine and modules in real time, with perfect temperature control function

● Unparalleled Performance, Reliability, Safety and Quality!

● Soft start function - Input pre-charging and input soft start can effectively prevent input overcurrent and prolong the service life of the whole machine

● Green Charger - Fully Repairable, Not Throwable

About BSLBATT battery

BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Our products comply with /CEC/CE/UL2580/UL1973/UN38.3//IEC62619 standards. The company takes the development and production of advanced series "BSLBATT" (best solution lithium battery) as its mission.

BSLBATT lithium products power a range of applications, including solar power solutions, microgrids, Floor Machines, golf carts, RVs, marine, industrial batteries, and more. The company provides a full range of services and high-quality products, continuing to pave the way for a greener and more efficient future of energy storage.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lithiumforkliftbattery.com/ul1564.html