MARS Brings Together Freight Rail and Shippers at Winter Meeting January 17–19

CHICAGO—December 7, 2022 (James Street Media Services)—The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) will host its annual Winter Meeting January 17–19, 2023 in Lombard, Illinois at the Westin Chicago Lombard hotel. The theme for the 259th meeting is “Better Together, Partnering to Navigate a Dynamic Rail Environment."

The always well-attended meeting will feature industry experts discussing their perspectives on the issues and trends currently impacting freight rail operations and shipping. The full schedule includes eight hours of informative presentations and more than eight hours of dedicated networking time.

"During this pivotal time, it is important for rail shippers and railroads to come together in an effort to further enhance the rail shipping experience," said MARS President Carrie Evans. "If we focus on providing sustainable, customer-oriented solutions, we can look forward to more successes and mutually beneficial growth for both shippers and railroads.

The high point of the Winter Meeting will be presentations from key industry leaders including:

• Katie Farmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, BNSF Railway

• John Fenton, Chief Executive Officer, Patriot Railroad Company

• Tony Hatch, President, ABH Consulting

• Ian Jefferies, President and Chief Executive Officer, Association of American Railroads

• Adam Nordstrom, Principal, Viking Navigation

• Martin Oberman, Chairman, Surface Transportation Board

• Henry Posner III, Chairman, Railroad Development Corporation

• Glenn Pushis, Senior Vice President, Special Projects, Steel Dynamics

• Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian National

• David Shannon, General Manager, RailPulse

• Alan Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer, Norfolk Southern Corporation

• Lorie Tekorius, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Greenbrier Companies

MARS is adding a new feature to the January meeting. The organization will celebrate Women in Transportation and Logistics as part of an RSVP-only networking event on January 18 at 4:00 pm. Conference registration is not required to attend. However, attendance is limited to MARS members. Membership is included in the general conference registration. Membership dues without conference registration are available for $25 annually on the MARS website.

There will also be an expanded MARS vendor exhibition during the Winter Meeting that will run concurrent with all meeting events.

"Our upcoming Winter Meeting will have something for everyone," said Evans. "Outside the formal agenda and valuable networking events, there will be three breakout sessions suitable for transportation executives as well as people new to the industry."

The meeting cost is $325 until December 20. After that date, it is $375. A block of hotel rooms is available at the Westin Chicago Lombard through December 26.

Registration and more information about the MARS Winter Meeting are online at: www.mwrailshippers.com.

ABOUT MARS

The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.