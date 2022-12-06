Survey: small businesses seek solutions for truck fleet safety, costs

Economic pressures driven by accident risk, fuel prices, expansion funding, Netradyne says.

December 6, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
Small and medium businesses (SMBs) with trucking fleets say their top four concerns are building effective safety programs, creating cost-saving initiatives, reducing road risks, and ensuring driver safety, according to a survey from Netradyne, a provider of safety and driver coaching systems for commercial fleets.

San Diego-based Netradyne surveyed 503 decision-makers of SMBs with fewer than 1,000 employees and commercial fleets consisting of five or more vehicles. The online survey was conducted by Atomik Research from September 21-28.

The results showed that safety is a top goal but can be tough to deliver, as 95% claimed to trust their drivers, but 56% also believed their drivers unintentionally engage in risky behaviors on the road. Additional dangers lurk outside the truck itself, as 77% consider smartphone usage on the road by other drivers to be a threat to their own drivers.

The survey also found that small fleets are under big economic pressure, with 96% indicating some concern about securing financing to expand their fleet, including 36% who were extremely concerned. And 63% claimed that losing just one vehicle in their fleet would be financially devastating.

Additional business pressure comes from fuel prices, with 100% of SMB decision-makers surveyed expressing interest in technology that can save on fuel costs. But they’re not sure how to obtain that technology, with 49% saying they have run out of ideas to reduce fuel costs.

Netradyne says that its software as a service (SaaS)-based products can address those challenges through artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing approaches to safety and driver coaching for commercial fleets.

 

 

