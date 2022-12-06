OneRail secures $33 million in latest funding round

Last-mile technology company OneRail has raised $33 million in a series B funding round, bringing its total funding efforts to $54.5 million since announcing its seed round two years ago. The current round was co-led by Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth Equity, according to the company.

OneRail’s last mile solution is anchored by its delivery operating system, which automates last mile logistics, intelligently selecting the right shipping mode and courier or carrier network to optimize every order. The tech solution’s delivery fulfillment platform is connected to a network of 10 million drivers, which is supported by its Exceptions Assist operations layer, a US-based exceptions management team available 24/7. The company serves clients in a wide range of industries, including retail, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and construction and materials distribution.

The funding builds on OneRail’s recent growth. In 2022, the platform has been deployed from more than 10,000 unique shipper locations, for instance, and the company debuted at #48 on this year’s Inc. 5000 list.

OneRail executives say they will use the latest funding to develop new platform capabilities, as well as to expand its sales, marketing, and solutions engineering teams.

Additional investors include Trimble Ventures and American Tire Distributors, as well as existing investors Ironspring Ventures, Las Olas Venture Capital, Bullpen Capital, Triphammer Ventures/Alumni Ventures Group, Gaingels, and Mana Ventures.