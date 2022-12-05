NOBLELIFT North America PTE33N (EDGE 33) and the PTE45N (EDGE 45) Lithium-Ion Electric Pallet Trucks

Designed and built by NOBLELIFT, these electric pallet trucks have dominated the international market for a few years now. NOBLELIFT North America has now introduced them into the United States, Canada and Mexico and the same trend is happening. Virtually maintenance free, they were designed to replace manual pallet jacks, increase work productivity, and eliminate operator fatigue and injuries.

The PTE33N (EDGE 33) 3,300lb capacity and the PTE45N (EDGE 45) 4,500lb capacity, lithium-ion electric pallet trucks are economical, quiet, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, and are perfect for light and medium duty material handling. Their extremely compact design and turning radius makes them ideal for loading docks, delivery operations, narrow aisles, and applications within confined spaces like retail stores, business centers, elevators, trailers, containers, and mezzanines warehouses.

SMART LITHIUM BATTERY

The EDGE 33 and the EDGE 45 are equipped with a maintenance-free Lithium-ion battery, with fast charging and opportunity charging features. Socket on battery case allows for easy battery charging without removing the battery. If you need to swap the battery, the smart design allows for a one-handed easy exchange within seconds.

Fast charging – Battery is fully charged in 2 hours. Trucks will operate continuously for 3 to 6 hours depending upon the intensity of operation. If opportunity charged between non-use and breaks, they can be used throughout multiple shifts.

The integrated BMS (Battery Management System) controls all important parameters and performance of lithium battery to ensure safety throughout its life cycle.

The EDGE 33 comes standard with Maintenance-free 24V/20Ah Lithium battery and 24V/8A intelligent charger. The EDGE 45 comes standard with Maintenance-free 48V/20Ah Lithium battery and 48V/9A intelligent charger.

ROBUST & SMART CHASSIS DESIGN

Engineered to be strong, the EDGE’s unique chassis structure ensures a long truck life. The truck frame is surrounded by stamped steel, providing protection for internal components and a steel apron protects the operator's feet during work. The EDGE comes standard with suspension stability casters for enhanced stability.

Forks are 27 x 45.3 inches (standard) and are designed with a full-length double-sided C-shape reinforcement to increase strength and rigidity of the frame. Design allows for easy entrance and exit from pallets.

COMPACT. MINIMIZED SERVICE WEIGHT. GRADEABILITY.

The short body length of 14.9 inches (EDGE 33) and 15.2 inches (EDGE 45) is even shorter than a conventional hand pallet jack. They provide a turning radius of 50/52.3 inches (EDGE 33) and 50.4/52.6 inches (EDGE 45) with lifted/lowered forks, making the trucks extremely compact and ideal for use in confined spaces. The minimized service weight of only 270lb (EDGE 33) and 330lb (EDGE 45) makes the lithium-ion pallet truck ideal to be used for delivery trucks with tail lift platforms without sacrificing the transported weight. The EDGE 33 can overcome ramps up to 6% / 16% (laden / unladen). The EDGE 45 can overcome ramps up to 7% / 16% (laden / unladen).

ERGONOMIC & SMART TILLER DESIGN

The EDGE tiller is ergonomically designed with soft grips for comfortable operation. Buttons are large and can easily be used by operators, even while wearing gloves (Turtle speed, emergency reverse, horn and electric lifting and lowering buttons). By holding the Turtle button down, the truck will operate with the handle in the upright position (pinwheel capability), providing safe and easy operation within confined spaces such as steering within a trailer, a container or other small areas. Dual Butterfly-style thumb controls allow for effortless traveling. Automatic speed reduction, while turning, helps to prevent product damage.

Tiller has an integrated PIN code access panel with LCD display for smart control and operation. Includes battery discharge indicator, operating hour counter, and on-board diagnostics via error codes. The EDGE 45 comes additionally equipped with RFID access.

VIRTUALLY NO MAINTENANCE

Convenient and fast access to any component of the truck. No Special tools are required. There are no hoses or pipes used in the hydraulic lifting circuit which significantly improves reliability and reduces the number of potential problems related to leakages through connectors or their seals.

The truck is equipped with Curtis controller and CAN-bus technology making the diagnostics and troubleshooting easy.

VARIOUS OPTIONS AVAILABLE

Optional tandem fork rollers.

Optional fork configurations.

Optional backrests available in 42”, 48” and 60”



About Noblelift

NOBLELIFT® North America (www.nobleliftna.com) is a global leader in Lithium-ion technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual and electric equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product.

