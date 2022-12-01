Kion North America to expand in South Carolina

Industrial truck manufacturer Kion North America will expand its operations in Dorchester County, S.C., with a $40 million investment that will create about 450 local jobs, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Based in Summerville, S.C., Kion is expanding to reshore the manufacturing of core components for its trucks, including forklift masts. The project will also include assembly lines that will involve the installation of crane systems, automated weld systems, new paint facilities, and more, according to a statement announcing the plans, released Thursday.

automation, telematics and fleet management.”

“We are proud to be investing in South Carolina, particularly in Dorchester County. Both the state and county have been excellent partners in this process,” Kion North America’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Dawley said in the statement. “The [Kion] Group is highly committed to expanding in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and believes customers deserve products customized for these markets. We look forward to reaching more customers with our full-scale traditional lift truck portfolio and custom solutions such as

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.