Carolina Handling Releases "Santa's Automated Workshop" to Highlight Intralogistics Solutions

For the second year in a row, Carolina Handling has released a children’s holiday book, this one illustrating the Raymond lift truck dealer’s capabilities as an automated systems integrator.

"Santa’s Automated Workshop" is the second of the company’s Solutions for Santa Books and a sequel to last year’s If Santa Had a Lift Truck, which won three ADDY Awards in the categories of book design, copywriting and direct mail.

Written by Carolina Handling’s Marketing department and illustrated by Jason Craft, "Santa’s Automated Workshop" explores what happens when Jolly Old St. Nicholas packs his bags and moves to Cozumel. Following the instructions in a note left by Santa upon his departure, the elves call Carolina Handling to help save Christmas.

The book highlights Carolina Handling’s capabilities in consulting and systems design, conveyor and sortation, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated storage and retrieval systems, and Raymond Corporation’s industry exclusive Pick2Pallet LED Light System and iWAREHOUSE telematics.

The exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center in the Southeast, Carolina Handling also provides advanced automated solutions that increase throughput and assist with ongoing labor shortages and consumer demand. The company’s Intralogistics Solutions Group offers design and engineering services, along with several automated products for systems integration.

“'Santa’s Automated Workshop' is a unique, memorable way to show Carolina Handling’s capabilities beyond lift truck sales and service,” said Director of Marketing Donna Waldrep. “We illustrate in a fun, yet informative format what Carolina Handling offers as an integrated material handling solutions provider by helping Santa automate, connect and optimize.”

To view the Santa’s Automated Workshop flip book, visit www.solutionsforsanta.com.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading material handling solution providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for warehouses and distribution centers, as well as parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

In addition to its Charlotte, NC headquarters, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta GA, Birmingham AL, Greensboro NC, Raleigh NC and Greenville SC, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC. The company has 700 associates.

For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.