That’s, um, a boatload of freight

It’s not unusual to hear the occasional four-letter word from freight planners frustrated by the inefficiencies inherent in the process. But logistics tech startup Flock Freight has taken it to a whole new level with an R-rated ad campaign that uses a series of short videos to explain how the company's technology can streamline the task.

Dubbed “Define Your Load,” the ad campaign seeks to explain the concept of shared truckloads and the advantages of “freight carpooling.” As the company puts it, “‘Define Your Load’ gives an inside look into one of the freight industry’s biggest weaknesses—a s***load of empty space in trucks.” It goes on to explain that Flock Freight addresses this challenge “by using proprietary algorithms to match locations, schedules, and compatible shipments to find the best options to pool freight among billions of possible combinations,” thereby helping shippers save more money and carriers earn more money.

The videos explain the fine points of freight carpooling through expletive-laden conversations between actors playing Flock Freight employees and putative reporter Steve Burns. The actor is best known from his day job as star of the children’s television series “Blue’s Clues,” but in this role he deploys language that would make a dockworker blush.

“The campaign uses humor and unexpected novelty to educate and spread the word about how we are creating a smarter supply chain using shared truckload,” Orlando Baeza, CMO of Flock Freight, said in a release. “As disruptions in the supply chain continue to challenge businesses across the country, Flock Freight is reinventing how the industry moves freight by using our patented technology—and this campaign aims to explain the value of shared truckload, which is great for both shippers and carriers.”