We have a plastics problem

Recently a National Public Radio (NPR) news headline caught my eye: “Recycling plastic is practically impossible—and the problem is getting worse.” Every week, I faithfully rinse plastic containers and aluminum cans, break down cardboard boxes, and toss glass and other products bearing the triangular recycling symbol into my blue recycling bin and roll it to the curb for pickup.

Like many consumers, I assumed that most of that material would be recycled into new products and not end up in a landfill. Yet according to the NPR article, which cites a recent report from Greenpeace, only 5% of the plastic we “recycle” will actually be turned into new things and that percentage is expected to drop as we produce more plastic.

There are several reasons why only 5% of plastic is recycled, reports NPR correspondent Laura Sullivan. It’s cheaper and easier to produce new plastic than to use recycled plastics. Recycled plastics are costly to collect and sort; many plastic materials are made of different types of plastic that cannot be melted down together; and plastic degrades, becoming more toxic, after one or two uses.

The problem with plastics is not unique to the United States; it’s a worldwide problem. It’s a problem, I believe, that supply chains are equipped to address.

Now, I understand supply chains have a lot on their plates right now—constant disruptions, escalating demands from consumers, limited resources, and the pressure to produce financial returns. Thankfully, that has not stopped companies from pursuing global supply chain sustainability (SCS) efforts. A full 77% of the 3,300+ supply chain professionals surveyed for the 2022 State of Supply Chain Sustainability report, produced by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, said their companies’ commitment to SCS had remained constant or increased in the past few years. Because supply chains constantly tackle complex issues and challenges, I believe they can make an impact on solving our plastics problem. Here’s what they can do:

The first step is education. Consumers might not realize the extent of the plastics problem—and some don’t “want” to hear about the problem. But avoidance doesn’t work in the long run. We need the industry’s help to get the word out that there is a problem.

Part of that is making your own company’s eco-initiatives transparent. The more transparent you are with your customers about your SCS efforts, the more supportive they’ll likely be. Consumers care that you are trying to solve the problem. That’s particularly true of younger consumers, who value sustainability and actively seek out companies that make it a priority. And they’re willing to pay more for ecofriendly products—just ask my 17-year-old daughter who loves to shop at Allbirds.

The next step is to enlist the help of your supply chain professionals, soliciting their ideas and providing support and encouragement for their efforts. Costs are up in all industries and money is often tight, but don’t let that stop you from challenging your talent to find new and innovative ways to combat the plastics problem. Let them try, and fail, and try again. That’s the road to success.

And lastly, seek out opportunities for collaboration. Make use of industry organizations like the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA). They tackle not just recycling issues but pretty much all of the complications that can arise after the sale of a product.

I encourage you all, as we head into a new year, to keep the plastics problem in your mind as you make decisions. Even a small step can make a huge impact. Happy New Year.