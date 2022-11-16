Hänel Storage Systems Sponsors Leader Dogs for the Blind

Warrendale, PA – November 16, 2022 – Hänel Storage Systems, a leader in the manufacture and integration of automated vertical storage solutions throughout North America, has announced it will sponsor a puppy from the Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester Hills, MI.

Portillo is a five-month-old female Labrador/golden retriever mix, currently being raised in Illinois by a volunteer family. Her personality is described as bold and inquisitive, and her own tail is her favorite toy. The host home puppy raisers will teach basic obedience, house manners, and socialize her in their community.

She is one of more than 400 puppies being raised across the US to become the eyes and ears of someone who is blind.

After one year, Portillo will go to the Leader Dog campus for an intensive four-month training period to build her guide dog skills. Ultimately, she will be matched with a companion, and they will train together for 25 days to learn how to travel safely. When they return home, Portillo’s partner will then have the freedom, companionship, and lifelong skills for safe and independent mobility.

“Many of our employees are dog owners, so we’ve been known to become involved in various canine charities over the years,” said Brian Cohen, Chief Executive. “I’m originally from the Chicago area, and during the holidays, we like to order food from the Portillo’s restaurant chain for a company luncheon. When we learned that Leader Dogs for the Blind had a puppy named Portillo available for sponsorship, we felt it was meant to be.”

Since 1939, Leader Dogs for the Blind has offered a highly respected and innovative guide dog curriculum. Leader Dog programs empower people who are blind, visually impaired, or deaf-blind with the skills they need for a lifetime of safe and independent travel that increases their confidence and health, reconnects them with their community, and opens doors to education and meaningful employment.

