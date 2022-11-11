Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Panel Built Moves Forward with Digital Transformation

November 11, 2022
The manufacturing industry is evolving thanks to digital transformation. Unfortunately, for those businesses struggling to adapt to changes and remain relevant, the future holds outdated processes, reduced revenue, obsolete equipment, and unproductive employees. Panel Built puts great effort into keeping up with new technology to perform efficiently and sustainably for customers.

2 Ways Panel Built uses Manufacturing Digitization
Big data and analytics

Big data plays a significant part in measuring performance and improving efficiency. In addition, data transparency allows the ability to identify trends in the business and take action on them, such as making informed decisions on product development with our cleanroom systems.

Cloud Based ERP
Cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and other manufacturing software are applications that provide tools for managing business operations. A cloud-based ERP system can store company data in the cloud, allowing access anywhere. Implementing a new ERP makes it easier for employees to collaborate on projects or access information when they’re not at their desks. You can also use cloud-based ERP software to manage your inventory, production, customer relationships, and more.

With this system, we can track everything from customers to inventory of modular offices and security booths.

